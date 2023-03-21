Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dudley's Ryan Griffiths wins on his debut as Hall reaches century

By Russell YoullBoxingPublished: Comments

Dudley’s Ryan Griffiths beat veteran Paul Cummings over four rounds on his professional debut in his hometown on BCB’s March Mayhem show.

Boxing
Boxing

The super welterweight contender won every round on Kevin Parker’s scorecard and ran out the 40-36 winner at Dudley Town Hall.

Griffiths was by no means overawed by the occasion and settled any remaining nerves with a confident showing in the opening round, rattling off a lightning-fast combination to start proceedings.

The 22-year-old did push for a stoppage in the final round, but the experienced Cummings held on to see the final bell.

Griffiths works as a shift manager at Tesco Express in Kidderminster and had a prosperous unlicensed run that ended with 22 wins and only two defeats.

The former WKU Commonwealth kickboxing champion made the switch to boxing in search of titles and made a successful start to life as a professional in his first bout.

Droitwich’s Zach Evans also impressed on his professional debut as he outpointed veteran MJ Hall over four rounds at welterweight.

But it was fellow Black Country native Hall that was celebrated after the final bell as he reached an impressive milestone, a century of professional bouts. The Brierley Hill resident received a warm reception while accepting an award from the Midlands Area Board to commemorate his achievement.

And Coseley’s Liam Gould moved to 3-0 as he defeated experienced Bulgarian Petar Aleksandrov over four rounds. The 24-year-old continues his steady progress in the paid ranks under the tutelage of his uncle and trainer, Jimmy Gould.

Boxing
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News