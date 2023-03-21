Dudley's Ryan Griffiths wins on his debut as Hall reaches century

Boxing

The super welterweight contender won every round on Kevin Parker’s scorecard and ran out the 40-36 winner at Dudley Town Hall.

Griffiths was by no means overawed by the occasion and settled any remaining nerves with a confident showing in the opening round, rattling off a lightning-fast combination to start proceedings.

The 22-year-old did push for a stoppage in the final round, but the experienced Cummings held on to see the final bell.

Griffiths works as a shift manager at Tesco Express in Kidderminster and had a prosperous unlicensed run that ended with 22 wins and only two defeats.

The former WKU Commonwealth kickboxing champion made the switch to boxing in search of titles and made a successful start to life as a professional in his first bout.

Droitwich’s Zach Evans also impressed on his professional debut as he outpointed veteran MJ Hall over four rounds at welterweight.

But it was fellow Black Country native Hall that was celebrated after the final bell as he reached an impressive milestone, a century of professional bouts. The Brierley Hill resident received a warm reception while accepting an award from the Midlands Area Board to commemorate his achievement.