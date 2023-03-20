Smethwick's Solomon Dacres could get a British title shot

Solomon Dacres

Promoter Eddie Hearn wants to set up Smethwick’s Dacres with a clash against British heavyweight titleist, Fabio Wardley.

Dacres defeated Robert Ismay in a hostile environment in the north east on Saturday night, the second win by stoppage in his career so far.

Ismay made the brighter start in the opening round but Dacres was well on top in the second round.

The stoppage came when Dacres landed a string of heavy blows – though Ismay remained upright in the face of sustained punishment.

Speaking after the fight, Dacres said: “I would’ve just carried on throwing the punches, if he didn’t stop it then I would have kept hitting him and he might have got more hurt.

“There was a bit more pressure, a hostile away crowd, but I dealt with it really well and I’m looking forward to getting the next one. In my first few fights I’ve had guys who were really tough who tried to survive but Ismay was there to win, giving me openings and that’s when I’ll start landing my shots.”