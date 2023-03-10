Notification Settings

England take on Ireland in Cannock boxing event

BoxingPublished: Comments

Fight fans are in for a knockout night of action as England take on Ireland during a special night of amateur boxing action at a Cannock sports venue.

Boxing pundit Steve Bunce will be on the mic
Selected fighters from boxing clubs across the Midlands will take on fighters from The Celtic Warrior Boxing Club in Dublin at the Premier Suite, above Bar Sport in High Green.

Former WBC super-middleweight champion Richie Woodhall will offer his boxing expertise on the night as he represents England while 'Celtic Warrior' Steve Collins, the former WBO middleweight and super-middleweight champion, will be representing Ireland.

Boxing pundit Steve Bunce will be the master of ceremonies on the night as fans enjoy 10 competitive boxing bouts.

Scott Murray, owner of Bar Sport and the Premier Suite, said: “We have hosted these international boxing events in the past and they have always proved to be very popular.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the Irish representatives to Cannock and they are sure to have a warm welcome.”

Doors open at 6pm. Tickets are £20 but VIP Ringside tickets which include a buffet meal are £350 for a table of 10. They can be purchased by ringing the Premier Suite on 01543 572092.

