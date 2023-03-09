Gully eager to Powar on after his maiden TKO

Gully Powar

He’s back in action at the Hangar Events Venue tomorrow.

Powar, from Whitmore Reans, landed a maiden TKO, as a pro, under the same lights in December and debuted there last October, which also nearly ended before the final bell.

The 20-year-old turned over after a stellar amateur career, spent at Wolverhampton Boxing Club, which is still his training base. Ex-pro Richie Carter is still in place as coach, too.

That amateur ledger culminated in 25 victories from 34 bouts. The former Thomas Telford UTC pupil and City of Wolverhampton College student also has A-levels in public service.

His pro journey started against Mohammed Al Warith, who did well to see the finish, after being pummelled for spells. The scoreline, after four rounds, was a 40-35 landslide.

He then used the fourth round to remove Stanislav Bilohurov, who was saved from further punishment, after coming drastically under-fire.

Since then, Powar has continued to spar with the likes of British and European super bantamweight champion Liam Davies and British super flyweight title challenger Ijaz Ahmed.

He’s looking to follow the lead of Davies and another former sparring partner, Brad Foster, in claiming the Lonsdale belt at super bantam.

Powar said: “Everything is good. Training keeps my mind and body straight, so it’s been a great camp again. We’ve looked at the things that I need to improve on and gone from there.

“Sparring British and European level fighters gives me a lot of confidence. I’ve sparred Liam (Davies) before and with Ijaz (Ahmed) in both of my previous training camps.

“I’m getting better and better, each day, and that’s the way to greatness. I’m taking it one step at a time, but I believe I’ll get to the top level. It will be great to see what I can achieve. I’ve got a strong mindset, so I want to keep stepping up, before I get to the big leagues, and make more statements.

“I got the TKO against a durable fighter, last time, and I’m looking to do something similar. I’m calling it, my left hook to the body will stop more opponents!

“I threw so many punches that I don’t know which one finished him off. He kept spitting out his gumshield. The referee stopped it, because he was taking too much punishment.

“If that hadn’t happened, he’d have ended up on the floor. I’d have destroyed him. The way I fight is relentless and I don’t fear anybody.”