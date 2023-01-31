Kingswinford's Danny Ball sets sights on English title

Danny Ball. Picture: BCB Promotions

Ball is determined to prove that he is a class above opponent Anthony Tomlinson when they step into the ring in Dudley on Friday, March 17.

The Kingswinford lad fought for the British crown in 2021, where the verdict was a draw against then Midlands champion Kaisee Benjamin – and is just as thrilled to have earned an English title chance.

Ball said: “It’s on par with going for the British (title), in how excited I am to get this opportunity. I’m looking to put on a big performance.

“When I put pressure on myself, it makes me hungry to perform better and I’ll be looking to harness that nervous energy this time.

"I’m going to show why I deserve to be a champion."

Ball is driven to show he is worthy of the title in front of his home crowd, at the Venue in Dudley.

The determined 26-year-old has 12 victories under his belt, alongside one loss and a draw.

He takes on 31-year-old Tomlinson, who has previously held the Central area belt and IBO Continental strap, and has 15 wins with seven stoppages in his career.

Ball went on to list his past opponents and how Tomlinson isn’t as dangerous, showing his confidence ahead of this fight.

“I’m a title fighter, it suits me to warm into things and then up the pace," he said. "As soon as I get behind the jab, I think I’ll take him apart and box his head off!”