First national title for Walsall boxing prodigy

Yusuf Uddin

The 16-year-old from Walsall beat three-time national champion Riley Murray, of West Ham Boxing Club, with a comfortable points victory in the in the NABGC junior under-44kg national final on December 10.

Yusuf follows in the footsteps of his older brother Hamza, who earlier this year became a five-time national champion.

Yusuf, a pupil at Joseph Leckie Academy, trains under the Fearless Boxing Academy banner in Walsall, and has been dubbed a promising talent in the sport – and he has plans for more national and British titles in the months to come.

His father Raj Uddin said: "I'm very proud of his achievement as he was up against a great opponent and suffered setbacks. For example he didn't get to enter last year's national championships due to breaking his hand but he's recovered and come back even better.

"He can go all the way to world title and Olympic glory, he's equally as good as his brother at the same age."

Since his title glory earlier in the year, Hamza has since been called up for Team GB, meaning he has a chance of making the squad for the Olympics in Paris in 2024.

Raj added: "The news of Hamza making Team GB was very special.

"He's had a few assessment camps with GB over the last couple of months so to know that they regard him as such an elite and rare talent is very special to me especially after seeing how hard he works everyday.

"Yusuf also plans to follow in his brothers footsteps who is planning to make his mark on the world by representing Team GB internationally. Perhaps the 2024 Olympics for Hamza and the 2028 Olympics for Yusuf!