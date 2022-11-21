Kirstie Bavington and Tyler Denny hold on as Osama Mohamed eyes medal

Tyler Denny celebrates his win over Brad Rea, while Kirstie Bavington clings on to her European title after victory Pictures: Lawrence Lustig/FightZone

Bavington topped the Fightzone bill at Rotherham’s Magna Centre and didn’t disappoint.

Women’s boxing is flying at the moment and the 30-year-old is surely the next big star off the production line.

The BCB Promotions managed and trained fighter schooled Manns who came into the contest unbeaten and with a reputation for heavy hands after four knockout wins from her six fights to date.

That mattered little to Wolverhampton’s Bavvo, who dominated the contest from the first bell to the last.

Bavington retained her European crown with a unanimous points win – 97-93 on two cards and 99-91 on the other.

A week earlier, Tyler Denny had produced a near punch perfect performance to retain his English middleweight title against previously unbeaten Brad Rea.

As seems to always be the case, the BCB fighter went into this one as the underdog but executed Errol Johnson’s game plan to perfection.

The loveable Rowley Regis boxer worked Rea up and down, body and head, for the vast majority of the 10 rounds.

His sleek southpaw style proved too much for Rea, who just couldn’t get in range and land without having to eat a straight left at every opportunity. It was a masterclass from a cool, calm and calculated Denny. The 31-year-old survived a scare in the ninth round when Rea caught him with a sickening body shot, but Denny was never going to be denied.

From the first bell to the last he showed the heart and skill of a Champion to retain his English crown.

Two ridiculously close cards of 95-94 were sandwiched between a more realistic 97-92 for Denny, who is surely in line for a shot at the British title next.

Halesowen boxing ace Osama Mohamed today gets the chance to secure a guaranteed medal at the World Youth Boxing Championships.

The 18-year-old faces Georgia’s Demur Kajaia in the quarter-finals of the light welterweight tournament, in a rematch of their semi-final contest at April’s European championships.

Kajaia proved the stronger boxer that day and eventually went on to take gold but Mohamed will be confident of exacting revenge after an impressive week so far in Alicante.

The Lions ABC star is yet to drop a round and booked his place in the last eight on Saturday afternoon with a gritty, unanimous points win over Greece’s Panagiotis Kostouros.

Having shown his power with a first round stoppage of Ireland’s Conor McCrory in the previous round, Mohamed was made to battle for by the game Kostourios.

Yet while his opponent made things far from easy, Mohamed’s cleaner work ensured he was always in control and winning the favour of the judges.

The England boxer took the first round thanks in large part to the strength of his jab, before taking another clean sweep on the scorecards in the second after catching his opponent with several one-twos on the counter.