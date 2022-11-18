Halesowen's Osama Mohamed in a rush as he powers to a quick-fire victory

Boxer Osama Mohamed

Mohamed took just 90 seconds to record his second victory of the week in Alicante and move one step closer to winning a medal on the biggest stage of his career to date.

The 18-year-old Lions ABC star will now face Greece’s Panagiotis Kostouros in the next round, both fighters knowing victory would take them just one more win away from the semi-finals a guaranteed medal.

Mohamed will be brimming with confidence after making light work of McCrory. If his opening round win over Latvia’s Orla Adans might be described as steady, this performance bordered on the devastating with McCrory given a standing eight count after just 20 seconds.

The Irish fighter had been given a bye through the opening round and began on the front foot but Mohamed’s first clean punch, a beautiful straight right through the guard, sent his head rocking back and forced the referee to intervene.