Darlaston's Vicky Wilkinson makes Midlands title history

Vicky Wilkinson roars with delight after being declared the winner

The pair went toe-to-toe for 10 gruelling rounds at the Hangar with local bragging rights also on the line.

It was Wilkinson who reigned supreme as she picked up a 98-94 points win. Referee Kevin Parker oversaw the main event.

It was an all-action battle between the duo, who met back in March with Wilkinson bagging a points win over four on that occasion too. There was a six-fight undercard for fight fans to enjoy prior to the main event.

Birmingham super middleweight Andrew Robinson picked up a stoppage win as he put Vaidas Balcuiuskas to the sword.

D’Animal threw the kitchen sink at the Lithuanian, who had seen enough by the third and turned his back resulting in a technical knockout win for the 38 year-old super middleweight. Robinson is now 28-6-2.

There was an all-Birmingham derby as Mykey Lee Broughton bested Logan Paling. Another Brummie, Kane Baker, was also successful. ‘The Gambler’ schooled Lithuania’s Simas Volosinas throughout on his way to a comfortable 40-36 win.

Andy Owen picked up a fourth win out of five in what was his first six-rounder. The 35-year-old Wolves fanatic defeated Bulgarian Julian Lilyanov 60-54.

Tamworth-based Brummie Troy Jones made it four straight wins as he disposed of Patryk Polasik.