Wombourne's Vicky Wilkinson targets Midlands history

Vicky Wilkinson

The Wombourne fighter will step into the ring with Ferguson for the third time, having defeated the Shrewsbury-born southpaw twice before.

And Wilkinson hopes to use home advantage to win the Midlands super featherweight title at Wolverhampton's Hangar Events Venue.

The 39-year-old said: “I was disappointed to not be fighting for the Commonwealth title, but to get the opportunity to fight for the first female Midlands title is an honour."

Being the first title of its kind, Wilkinson is determined to take it home – and enters the contest backing her own ability.

She said: "This is big for female fighting in the Midlands, as we are now getting the same chances as the men.

“I’m looking forward to being back in the ring. I know Beccy (Ferguson) is a strong opponent and that I’m going to have to work hard, for the win, but I’m ready to go."

In her last five bouts, Wilkinson has won four and drawn one, going 10 rounds in her Commonwealth battle against Kristine Shergold where neither emerged victorious.

“I felt like I was a bit robbed," she said, but that setback has only fuelled her.

The Midlands fighter added: “It would have been nice to go straight back in, against her, for the Commonwealth title and I hope that she’s feeling better now. Of course, I’m still hoping for a rematch.

“I think that I’ve proved myself as a title-worthy fighter, but it’s not good enough until I become a champion. That’s how I want to be recognised."