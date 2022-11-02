Wolverhampton's Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards steps up to plate as home town headliner

Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards avoids a shot during his victory on Sunday

The 33-year-old welterweight had to warm into the fight as the southpaw vs southpaw clash caused a few issues early on.

His coach Richie Carter will have been impressed with the adjustments made by his charge as he controlled the centre of the ring and finished the bout strongly taking it 60-54.

Debutant Gully Powar got his professional career off to a perfect start with a comfortable four-round run-out against Al Wraith.

The 20-year-old, from Whitmore Reans, had a solid amateur career and showcased his skills in front of a raucous crowd.

Wraith looked to keep the action up close trying to smother Powar, but it was the debutant who was easily picking up the rounds taking the win 40-35.

Ameen Khalid handed Dean Jones just his third stoppage loss with a seriously impressive fourth round knockout.

It was a quick start to the contest as Worcester’s Khalid had Jones hurt in the opener and continued to pick his punches at will throughout the bludgeoning encounter.

The punch that ended it seemed just a glancing blow, but the accumulation had done the damage and Khalid moves on to 4-0.

After a last-minute cancellation of his fight in September due to the passing of the Queen, Danny Quartermaine looked raring to go against Nicaraguan Cruz Perez.

The 25-year-old from Leamington Spa, boxing for the second time this year, dominated throughout showing quick hand speed and a nice punch variety, taking the decision 60-55

Shannon Willey, fighting away from his hometown of Exeter, made light work of Phil Price, stopping him inside a round.

The 28-year-old was dominant from the start and landed several big power punches.

Price was down with seconds of the opening round to spare, but the blow was deemed heavy enough for the referee to stop the contest,handing the Welshman his first stoppage defeat.

Walsall’s Lewis Morris made it a fantastic five out of five wins for as a pro as the young featherweight cruised to a 40-36 win over experienced Jake Pollard.