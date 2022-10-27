Lewis Morris ready to prove he packs a punch

Lewis Morris

His fifth pro contest is scheduled for when BCB Promotions return to the Hangar Events Venue, in Wolverhampton, on Sunday afternoon.

Morris is 4-0 with a quartet of points successes, but a maiden TKO has eluded him so far, something the 20-year-old is keen to address.

He believes he packs a punch that will startle his adversaries, four of which have already succumbed to over-the-distance defeats.

Morris, from Bloxwich near Walsall, said: “I’ve trained hard every day in camp, but I literally live in the gym anyway (as a personal trainer at the Thrive Training Club & Bootcamp in Aldridge).

“Gully (Powar, BCB stable-mate) is my main sparring partner, he’s always around and we have some great spars together. You would pay to watch some of them.

“We are about the same age and weight. Both of us had decent amateur careers, although he had more bouts than me. I had a shoulder injury, otherwise I’d have got to 50 or 60.

“I only ever lost to top lads, in the amateurs, and it was never convincingly. I was always competitive, so I know that the ability is there.

“All of the titles that I didn’t win, as an amateur, I’m determined to win in the pros and I just want to reach 5-0 now. I’ve been fairly busy since I turned over.”

Morris has notched four-round points whitewashes over Reiss Taylor, on his debut last year, and against Ricky Leach. Both were by 40-36 scorelines.

Further points victories have been earned at the expense of Josh Anderson and Luke Merrifield, the latter of which was his last outing in June. Morris was off the pace in a round apiece, which allowed Anderson to claim a share of a session, although he was still well-beaten, through a 40-37 result.

Merrifield went after him in another spell, too, but Morris weathered the storm and again eased to victory, due to a 39-37 verdict. That’s not enough for him, though.

He wants to be in control from start to finish, on this occasion. And, if the opportunity comes along, be sure that Morris will be letting his hands go, looking for the stoppage.

“I wasn’t completely happy with my last performance and I gave a round away in the third, when he was chasing me around the ring a lot,” he said. “I know that I could have pushed him back and been more active and aggressive. I over-used my jab, at times, but the jab isn’t a bad trait to have!

“I’ll be looking to put my shots together, next time, and prove that I hit a lot harder than my record suggests. I’ve shocked a few opponents with my power.”