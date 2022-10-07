Uncle Jimmy is leading Gould into pro ranks

Boxing

That path begins when BCB Promotions are back in the Black Country at the Venue in Dudley tonight.

The 24-year-old super welterweight, from Coseley, makes a belated pro debut that was due to happen earlier this year, but he couldn’t obtain British Boxing Board of Control clearance in time.

The punching pipe-fitter has now been passed for his pro licence and only wrapped up his amateur career last November, in the England Elite tournament.

Representing William Perry Boxing Club in Tipton, Gould amassed 19 victories from 37 amateur bouts, under the tutelage of coach Ossie Garratt.

Jimmy Gould will train him for the pro ranks and passes on a significant grounding of his own, at amateur and pro level, in the latter of which he racked up 14 paid contests. That was after more than 100 amateur bouts, which saw him reach a senior ABA final and represent England. He’s now 45 years old.

Nephew Liam is benefitting from those experiences, with knowledge being passed down when the two are working together at Gymmies Fitness & Boxing gym in Tipton.

He said: “I was meant to fight in May (6, Hangar Events Venue in Wolverhampton), but I had a few issues outside of the ring, in relation to my medical.

“It was frustrating, because it was only a couple of weeks away and I was reaching my peak level of fitness, but I was more worried that I wouldn’t be able to box again.

“Thankfully, it’s been sorted now and I’m ready to go. I decided at the start of the year, that I wanted to go pro, so it’s taken a while to get here.

“I went into the England Elite (amateur competition) last November, which was something else that I really wanted to do, and that was my last fight.

“I’ve been boxing since I was nine, I had four years off when I was 16, when I started pipe fitting, because I was working away from home a lot.

“I got back in to it when I was 20, I had six fights in 2019 but then the pandemic happened, which stopped me from doing anything. I’m 24 now, so there’s still plenty of time.

“I’m the first one that my uncle Jimmy (Gould) is taking into the pros and I think that me turning over has given him the drive to do it. I’m more of a counter puncher, so Jimmy has been trying to get me on the front-foot and he’s telling me to be more aggressive. Between us, we will get the balance right.”