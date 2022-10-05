Danny Ball eyes a return to the title scene

Danny Ball

He engages in a keep-busy affair when BCB Promotions are back in the Black Country at the Venue in Dudley, on the Friday evening of October 7.

Ball, from nearby Kingswinford, is chasing a second victory since an unsuccessful attempt to claim British honours, three days short of a year on.

The 26-year-old fell in brutal fashion that night, against Ekou Essuman, with two cuts sustained, from head clashes, before the finish came.

Ball was left on the canvas, having suffered a double fracture of the jaw, which saw him counted out by the referee, after an Essuman onslaught.

He recovered and returned to the ring in April, rolling over Dale Arrowsmith through a four-round points whitewash, by virtue of a 40-36 scoreline. This one will be over six.

That one defeat remains the solitary blip on his pro record, which also contains 11 wins (with four TKOs) and one draw from 13 outings.

He had a short amateur career, with nine wins out of 12 bouts for Merry Hill Boxing Club. His pro coach is Richie Ghent, who trains him at the RG Box Fit gym in Bilston, Wolverhampton.

He’s held the WBC International Silver strap, since turning over, but a British Boxing Board of Control endorsed crown has eluded him.

Before going for the British crown, he battled to a hotly-disputed draw with Kaisee Benjamin in 2019, with the Midlands strap on the line.

The board have now ordered that Ball and Anthony Tomlinson contest the English title, which has been vacated by Harry Scarff.

Ball said: “I didn’t have a clue that I was up for the English (title), but it’s brilliant news. I just want to get in there, have another one and then carry on with training.

“I’m going to keep ticking over, all the way through, with no lay-offs. I can use this fight to get the rounds in and, hopefully, it will be better than last time. That chap ran from pillar to post, which was frustrating because I wanted to show what we had been working on. I wanted someone who would make me go through the gears.

“My jaw certainly wasn’t tested, but I’m not worried about that as I’ve had some good spars, so I’ve thrown myself back in it and that’s fine by me.

“I’d have jumped at the chance of a rematch for the British (title) and I really wonder what would have happened, if I hadn’t got the cuts and broke my jaw.

“When I got cut, I felt like I had to prove to the referee that I was fine to continue and that’s why some of the game-plan went out of the window. I’ve learned from that.

“I believe that I’m at the level of the top lads in the rankings and I need to do a top job on the lad when I go for the English (title). I don’t know too much about him.

“I have looked at his record and it doesn’t like he’s got through a step up. The one time that he did, he got knocked out. I’ve won hard 10-rounders before, he hasn’t.

“I hope that we get the chance by the end of the year. If I can become the English champion, doors will open for me and I’ll be back on track.”