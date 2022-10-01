Walsall's Ryan Woolridge takes a fourth consecutive win in pro ranks

Ryan Woolridge Picture: MSN Images

‘Rhino’ took on Oldbury’s Dwain Grant in the Second City and picked up a fourth straight win.

He was made to work though as ‘Cheeky’ brought his trademark awkward style into the ring and Woolridge had to adapt. Adapt he did though.

Showing great hand speed and good shot selection, Woolridge worked through the gears but didn’t have it all his own way as he picked up a 58-56 win.

Birmingham’s Hamza Azeem opened the show as he stepped through the ropes as a professional for the first time.

Azeem took on evergreen Paul Cummings and began like a train. Warminster’s Cummings though, a veteran of almost 70 fights, read the script and let the debutant unload before waiting for him to tire and taking over the latter part of the fight.

Azeem got the nod 39-37 but will have learnt plenty from his 12 minutes with ‘Big Sexy’.

Worcester’s James Scarrott extended his professional record to 3-0 as he defeated Brierley Hill’s MJ Hall.

Scarrott, like Azeem, will have learnt plenty after sharing the ring with such an experienced road warrior.

Telford’s Ryan Whitehead made a welcome return to the ring after a a two year sabbatical. Debuting in 2020, Whitehead stepped through the ropes for only the second time as a pro.

‘Rhino’ took on Wales’ Steve Davies and marked his return with a bang. After breaking down his opponent, Whitehead caught Davies with a short hook that rocked the Welshman and lead to referee Kevin Parker rightly behaving this one off in the third round. Whitehead moves to 2-0.

Fellow Telford fighter Macauley Owen tasted victory too as he recorded a fourth straight win.