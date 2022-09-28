Black Country boxer Lexi Walker fighting her way to top with European title

Lexi Walker

The 14-year-old Wodensborough ABC ace defeated pre-tournament favourite Sofiia Mochvan in the final of the 60kg category at the schools championship in Turkey.

It was the latest eye-catching triumph for Walker, already a two-time national champion who began her career at Great Wyrley boxing club before making the switch to Wodensborough last year.

“We are all so proud of her,” said coach Steve O’Rourke. “Not just for her boxing ability but for the lovely person she is.

“All the young kids in our beginners class look up to her and she often advises and helps them. This is just the start of a wonderful career.”

Walker was called-up for the schools championship after winning the national title at 63kgs earlier this year.

The first round saw her matched up with previously unbeaten Irish champion Cassie May Henderson but Walker proved too strong, claiming a unanimous victory on all five judges’ scorecards.

A dominant display then followed in the semi-final against Croatia’s Agata Stajcer. Walker won every round 10-8 on one scorecard, with all five scoring the final round in that manner as she took another unanimous win.

Mochvan had enjoyed similarly serene progress to the final but proved no match for Walker, who gave her opponent a standing eight count in the first before going on to secure the title with another comfortable win.

She was one of seven England boxers to win gold at the championships, with the team finishing top of the medal table.

“The success we have had has come off the back of two years away from international competition because of Covid-19, when some other nations continued to compete, is fantastic,” said England lead coach Amanda Coulson.

"We set records in Turkey, just as we did for the Youth Europeans in winning an England-best four golds and also won two medals from three boxers at the European Under-22 Championships earlier in the year. Hopefully the Juniors can also enjoy success when they compete in Italy.

“In the case of the schools boxers, they are going to be at the right age to go to the Youth Olympics in 2026, so there is much to be positive about looking forward, so long as they can keep progressing and stay focused.