Stourbridge boxer Sam Eggington heading down under to defend IBO super welterweight title

Sam Eggington - PICTURE - LAWRENCE LUSTIG

The 28-year-old will take on Dennis Hogan in Newcastle, New South Wales, on Saturday, October 8.

It will be the 40th fight of Eggington’s professional career but only the second time he has competed outside the UK and his first bout outside of Europe, after Aussie promoters No Limit Boxing outbid Boxxer to stage the fight

The former British and European welterweight champion claimed the IBO crown back in June when he comfortably outpointed Przemyslaw Zysk in Coventry.

Irish-born Hogan, aged 37, has four defeats in his 35-fight career though three of those came in world title contests, the most recent last year against WBO No.1 contender Tim Tszyu.

“I said I was going to give it one more crack,” said Hogan. “I’m not picking myself up off the ground to go back to the top anymore.

“Right now, it’s do-or-die. Now or never. I’m either going to be a world champion or I’m not.