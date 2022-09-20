Osama Mohamed ready to make the step up

Boxer Osama Mohamed for Lions Boxing Club in Brierley Hill

The talented teenager from Lions Boxing Club in Brierley Hill has been selected to represent England in the IBA Youth World Championships.

Mohamed is part of an 11-strong squad – five female and six male – that will be gunning for glory in Spain from November 13 to 27.

The call up continues Mohamed's impressive rise through the ranks and follows on from his success in the European Championships in Bulgaria this year where he won a bronze medal.

It also takes the 18-year-old, who will compete in the 63.5kg category, a step nearer his ultimate aim of landing a place on the GB Boxing squad, based in Sheffield.

Lions BC coach Kev Dillon is delighted to see his protege receive a call up.

"It's great news for Osama and everyone at the club is delighted for him," said Dillon.

"He's been with us for eight years, I have had him all his boxing life.

"He's very talented, hits with both hands and moves well and he's got an old head on young shoulders.

"He's a pleasure to work with and a lovely kid. He wants to listen and learn and when he gets in the ring he does the business.

"It's going to be a step up because you will have fighters there from Cuba, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, the world's best.

"He's already been picked for three European championships, one of which was cancelled due to the pandemic, and he medalled in one.

"He is 100 per cent ready to take the step up and if he can come back with a medal, he would be guaranteed a place on the GB squad.

"That's Osama's main target, to get a place on that GB squad. That's when it can become life changing.

"You are paid to train, your education and digs are taken care of and you get to travel all around world.

"That's where the boxing scouts start to look at you and where people such as Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn start taking note of promising young fighters."

Mohamed's preparation for the championships will include another oversees trip and a stint with the GB squad.

"He is due to spar with the GB seniors so he will be getting some great preparation," added Dillon.

"And he is going out to Berlin to fight for England against Germany at the end of this month.