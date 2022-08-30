Vicky Wilkinson not wasting any time in title hunt

Vicky Wilkinson

Her opportunity will come when BCB Promotions stage their first show at the Riviera International Centre in Torquay, with fight night set for Friday.

Either Wilkinson or Devon’s own Krissie Shergold are set to become the first champion, as the belt has never been contested before, after their 10-rounder.

Wilkinson makes the trip from Wombourne in Staffordshire and is a late comer to pro boxing, who is less than 12 months into her paid journey.

The 39-year-old turned pro last October and has raced to 4-0, all points victories, with points results over Beccy Ferguson (twice), Bojana Libiszewska and the undefeated Lianne Bush.

Her win over Bush, away from home in Nottingham, turned some heads, with Wilkinson getting over the line by a point, through a 58-57 scoreline.

Now comes her first title challenge, following on from the two national titles she claimed at amateur level, representing Darlaston Boxing Club where she now coaches.

The former kickboxer clocked up 16 victories from 22 bouts and two England Development Championships accolades, in the under-10 bouts and over-10 sections respectively.

She’s busy outside of boxing, too, and works for the military, too, as a recruiter based at the Fallings Park Army Reserve Centre in Wolverhampton.

Wilkinson said: “I’ve got to take this title to be properly recognised. I’m not getting any younger, so I need to make sure that I grab the opportunity with both hands.

“It was a shock to some, me beating her (Lianne Bush), but I don’t understand why I’m not considered a prospect. I was a two-time national champion (as an amateur).

“Maybe it’s because of my age that I’m going under the radar, but I’ve got no problem with that. Lianne (Bush) under-estimated me and that’s one of the reasons why I got the win.

“I told myself, when I turned pro, that I want to hang up my gloves when I’m 40, so I want to get as much as I can out of the sport, then give something back to it.

“I’m already an amateur coach (for Darlaston Boxing Club) and I’d like to go for my pro licence when I finish. I work full-time and I’m training twice a day, so I can’t do it until then.

“I know it’s going to be a hard opponent, Krissy has got so much experience and it’s a step up for me, with this being my first 10-rounder, but I’ll be ready.

“We will both be coming forward and I love to stand there and have a scrap, so the fans can expect some entertainment. That’s how I box, in sharp attacking bursts.

“The crowd won’t bother me, I prefer boxing away. I proved that last time. All I have to do is go there and fight, which takes the pressure off me. Let’s just see who comes out the best.”