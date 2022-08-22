Darlaston's Ben Whittaker claims a second professional success

Ben Whittaker ahead of his bout against Petar Nosic in their International Light-Heavyweight contest at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Picture date: Saturday August 20, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story BOXING Jeddah. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

The 25-year-old from Darlaston was a unanimous victor against Croatian Peter Nosic, who was previously unbeaten. The duo had met before at amateur level.

The fight in Jeddah, organised just last week, came just three weeks since the Olympic silver medallist launched his pro career with a bang with a lightning knockout of Greg O’Neill.

Whittaker, a member of Team GB at Tokyo 2020, was never in trouble against the Croatian in a successful second professional outing.

“I just tried to box my gameplan,” said Black Country star Whittaker. “The coach wanted me to work behind my job, keep composed with a mature performance and that’s what I did.

“We fought before, he knew what I was like, he was a bit weary but it’s a great fight so early in my career. I switched off, tried to look a bit too sexy at times but that’s just me! I’ve got to keep listening to my team, work behind my jab and feints and I’ll be there.”

Favourite Whittaker was slick and a comfortable winner, but will have a shoulder injury assessed. He said: “From my debut I picked up a little niggle, I want to stay active, when I got this date I tried to push the injury to the back of my mind and just fight.

“I fought the way I did, got the win and we move on.