Bloxwich boxer James Beech Jr sized up his rival and ready to go

James Beech Bloxwich’s James Beech Jnr

The duo will go toe-to-toe for the vacant WBC International Silver featherweight title, at the Copper Box Arena in London, with the BT Sport cameras rolling live.

Unbeaten southpaw McCann is a hot prospect under Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions banner and has raced to 12-0, with six TKOs.

The left-hander is still only 21 and has already picked up one belt – the WBO Youth super bantamweight via a points success over Charles Tondo, in March.

There was much speculation that McCann would be fast-tracked towards a first defence for Liam Davies, the new British champion at super bantam. First comes Beech, a contender for those British honours himself in 2020, who believes he will have a natural advantage.

The 25-year-old, from Bloxwich, fancies his chances of causing what may be considered an upset, such is the hype surrounding McCann.

Beech has significant experience, with 16 pro contests containing 14 wins (two stoppages), the two losses both going the distance in title situations.

His British title shot went the full 12 rounds, before he was downed by Brad Foster, after a cracking contest, through a unanimous points decision.

He was also thwarted by Chris Bourke last year, with a WBC International strap on the line, again unanimously and with the full 10-rounds needed.

Beech has made his mark at area level, though, by claiming Midlands titles at featherweight and super feather, relinquishing both belts to chase bigger prizes.

His amateur career, with Pleck Boxing Club, saw him rack up 50 victories from 80 bouts, too, and he’s a second-generation pro fighter, as the son of Jimmy Beech.

Beech Jnr said: “Everyone is talking him (McCann) up. There’s no denying that he’s a good kid, but not as much, in my opinion, as some people are making out.

“He won’t have boxed anyone as big as me, in the pro game, and I’ve won titles at a higher weight. I won’t be a bowl over, like some of the blown-up flyweights he has faced.

“Liam (Davies) is a good friend of mine and it looked like it was going to be him and McCann for the British (title), so I’m surprised he’s come up to featherweight for this one.

“I’ve laughed at some of the things I’ve seen on social media, such as ‘McCann in one!’ I can’t ever see that happening and if he does, good luck to him.

“I know he’s taking this fight seriously and I’m expecting the best Dennis McCann, on the night, but I don’t know what the best of him is.

“As long as I turn up, I think I’ll be a step too far for him. He hasn’t had it put on him like I’m going to. I’m proper up for this and I really feel like I’m going to pull it off.

“From what I’ve seen of him, he isn’t a puncher. His stoppages have come through fast hands, with his opponent covering up.

“If it does that against me, his chin will be up in the air and I will try to take him out. I’ve done it before and I can do it again. In boxing, timing is everything.”

“Big things are happening for me and I’m excited about all of it. All I’m focussed on is winning and taking the belt home, to show my family.

“I’ve got a baby on the way, too, and it’s a boy, so I’ll have two sons (the other is also called James Beech Jnr, aged 3). The name hasn’t been chosen yet!

“I’m ready to go, I’ve had a decent amount of notice and a great training camp, so I’m feeling fit and strong. I just can’t wait to get in there now.”