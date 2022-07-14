Walsall Wood boxers head north for a medal haul

(L-R) Oliver Hallett, Alfie Till, Chloe Till, Hayden Cooper, Faye Marshall, Aiden Stanley with coach Michael Farnell

Walsall Wood Amateur Boxing Club arrived at the William Wallace Box Cup in Stirling at the weekend with the intention of bringing medals back to the Black Country – and all six of their rising stars came out on top.

Aiden Stanley, aged 20, 15-year-olds Oliver Hallett and Faye Marshall, as well as 13-year-old Alfie Till all won gold in their 60kg category.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Chloe Till won gold in the 48kg category and 13-year-old Hayden Cooper won gold in the 34kg section.

Now, the club are targeting success at the next National Championships after showcasing their skills in Scotland.

Coach Michael Farnell said: "Leading up to the tournament all six boxers have trained really hard, making sure they were all ready to give the best account of themselves and our initial target was to come back with six medals of any colour.

"And when the time come for the six to showcase their skills on finals day they didn't disappoint. All six performed to their potential and I couldn't be more proud of them.

"They definitely made a great impression on the Scots and have had some glowing feedback from ex-world champion Alex Arthur on the team's performance.