Andrew Robinson dedicating fight to his late father

Andrew and Owen Robinson

Emotions will charge him when he’s a part of BCB Promotions’ next offering at the H Suite in Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Sunday afternoon. Robinson is back in action for the first time since April, when he was outpointed by Damian Jonak, in Poland, in the latest and, most probably, last instalment of their long-running feud.

But the disappointment of that setback paled in comparison to the events of June 23 when his dad, Owen Robinson, passed away.

He’s gamely battled on through his training camp and the 37-year-old veteran is in reflective mood, after passing the milestone of 10 years as a pro, just a day before the sad news.

“To lose my dad has been harder than any fight in my life, but I never thought of pulling out,” said Robinson. “That’s not what he would have wanted. I’m going to win for him.

“My dad has made me into the man I am today, someone who works hard and is dedicated to doing what he loves, along with looking after my wife and (three) kids.

“To get to my 35th pro fight is a bit of a milestone and who would have thought I’d have ever made it this far? I wouldn’t have believed it myself.”

It’s 20 years since he first took up the sport, going on to forge an amateur career with Lions Boxing Club in Dudley, amassing 30 bouts with 25 wins to show for it.

Robinson has gone further in the pro ranks, with the clash against Jonak representing his 34th paid bout.

He’s been a Midlands champion, amateur and pro, along with holding IBO Continental honours, while racking up a pro record that contains 26 victories, six defeats and two draws.