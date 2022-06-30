Darlaston's Ben Whittaker aiming to 'fly to the top'

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......22/08/2021 Olympic boxer Ben Whittaker visits The Way Youth Zone in Wolverhampton during his day as Wolverhampton mayor..

The Tokyo 2020 silver medallist will make his long-awaited bow in the paid ranks on the undercard of European cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith's clash with Isaac Chamberlain in Bournemouth on Saturday, July 30.

Whittaker had been preparing to make his debut this weekend in Manchester on the undercard of Hughie Fury’s bout with Michael Hunter, only for the show to be postponed when the former fell ill earlier this month.

The ambitious 25-year-old is determined to make up for lost time and has revealed his first pro bout will be over at least six rounds – or possibly eight.

Whittaker, who has already stated his ambition to face British light-heavyweight champion Dan Azeez within his first five fights, explained: “It will be six or eight rounds, I am still talking to my team about that.

“At the end of the day it is another boxing ring, another opponent in front of me, which is what I have been doing since I was seven years old.”

Whittaker continued: “I have wings, man. I will fly to the top. Line them up and I will knock them down, that is what I will say.

“I have been at the top level as an amateur and had more than 120 fights. Why dilly-dally? You know what I mean?

“Of course, we have to be realistic. Someone like Azeez, he is in a position where he would like to push on. I am in the position where I am just starting out. If it was there on paper, I would never say no. A nice belt round my waist and more money in my pocket. Why not?”

Whittaker, a two-time national amateur champion, is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in boxing and had no shortage of offers from promoters before eventually signing with Boxxer.

The former Wodensborough and Firewalker ABC fighter will be trained by Tyson Fury’s coach, Sugar Hill Steward.

He explained: “I went to a lot of trainers, a lot of world-renowned ones. What I liked with Sugar is how he broke things down.

“We went through a phase where he wanted me to throw 100 jabs. I kept throwing them and throwing them. I got it wrong and went straight back to one. Then I got it back to 50 jabs, got it wrong and straight back to one.