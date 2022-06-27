Halesowen's Osama Mohamed pushes his World Championships claims

Osama Mohamed on the top step of the podium.

The 18-year-old continued his excellent 2022 by seeing off opponents from Scotland and Wales to win the 63.5kg category in Barnsley and claim his second medal in the space of three months.

Mohamed previously won bronze at the European Youth Championships and his success at the Three Nations, which pits the UK’s best against each other over one weekend, further strengthened his case for selection for November’s World Youth Championships.

It was a triumph made more impressive by the fact the tournament fell right in the middle of his A-Level exams.

“Osama had a big exam on the Thursday and then one on the Monday,” explained Kev Dillon, Mohamed’s coach at Brierley Hill’s Lions ABC.

“But he just seems to take everything in his stride. He’s got such a good head on his shoulders for a young lad.

“At this stage it is all about winning medals whenever you get the chance. Already this year he has a bronze from the Europeans and now a gold. Every opportunity he gets, he is taking.”

Dillon’s own weekend was rather dramatic. With Mohamed competing under the tutelage of England Boxing staff, the Lions’ head coach travelled to Barnsley with wife Kate and daughter Jasmine to cheer on the youngster, only for their car to break down on the way.

“I ended up watching Osama’s semi-final on my phone stood at the side of the M1, in driving rain!” says Dillon.

Not having his long-time mentor in attendance did not faze Mohamed, who proved too strong for Scotland’s Willie Williamson, the latter eventually disqualified for continually hanging on to the Lions’ fighter.

Transport issues resolved, Dillon was then in attendance on the Sunday to witness Mohamed win gold by stopping Wales’ Cole Rees. The Windsor High School student will now be assessed by Team GB coaches and the hope at the Lions is he will eventually be selected for the squad.