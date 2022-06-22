Tipton’s Dale Flute finds a tune in headline victory for BCB

Dale Flute at Vengeance At The Venue II. Pictures (c) Manjit Narotra/MSN Images

Tipton super welterweight Dale Flute topped the bill against Leicester’s George Rogers over four rounds.

Flute used his boxing abilities to gain victory by taking control of the centre of the ring and putting together lovely combinations throughout to record a 39-37 win on Chris Dean’s scorecard.

Stafford’s Ashley Pettigrew made his pro bow against Bicester’s Sultan Ahmed.

The popular super welterweight didn't look out of place after making the step up from white collar.

Pettigrew started the fight extremely fast with his quick footwork and mixing his shots up from head to body and creating angles that Ahmed was finding hard to deal with.

The bell for the end of the first round went and Ahmed was in a bad way with blood pouring from his nose and very timidly making his way back to the corner.

The bell for the second went and Pettigrew went up a gear by allowing himself space to put spiteful shots together which really started to take its toll resulting in Chris Dean stopping this one after one minute and 46 seconds of the second round.

Fellow debutant James Scarrott also got off to a winning start. The Worcester boxer outpointed Lancashire’s Dean Wilkinson 40-36.

Fellow Worcester fighter – welterweight Tom Brennan – was pushed all the way by Brierley Hill’s Matt Hall.

Brennan moved to 4-2 after referee Kevin Parker scored his four-round contest 39-37. The 29 year-old is eyeing an area belt by the end of 2022.

After successive draws, Traian Toudasache was hoping to make it third time lucky as he stepped in with Leeds’ Jamie Wright.

It wasn’t to be though as the Wolverhampton-based Italian recorded a third consecutive draw.

Wright started the contest well, utilising his jab and keeping Toudasache at bay.