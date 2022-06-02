Wolverhampton boxer Delicious Orie vows to return stronger

Delicious Orie

The 24-year-old was beaten on a unanimous decision by Germany’s Nelvie Tiafack in their super-heavyweight contest.

Despite the disappointment, Orie returned to the UK with a bronze medal after an impressive week in Armenia.

He later tweeted: “I go home with a bronze medal. Back to work to make them improvements. I’ll be back stronger. Thank you those who support me, I appreciate you all.”

Orie, who hopes to box for England at this summer’s Commonwealth Games before setting his sights on Paris 2024, saw off Poland’s Oskar Safaryant in the tournament’s opening round before then scoring a unanimous points win over Turkey’s Berat Acar to reach the last four and guarantee his medal.

Tiafack, a former European bronze medallist, ultimately proved a hurdle too far with the German getting the nod from all five judges.