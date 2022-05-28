Notification Settings

Wolverhampton's Delicious Orie sets his sights on gold

By Russell YoullBoxingPublished:

Wolverhampton boxing ace Delicious Orie is targeting gold after guaranteeing himself a medal at the European Championships.

Delicious Orie

The 24-year-old super heavyweight yesterday defeated Turkey’s Berat Akar on a unanimous decision to reach the semi-finals in Yerevan, Armenia.

Orie next fights tomorrow for a place in Monday’s final and while delighted at his progress so far, he is determined to go further.

“I’ve got myself a European medal and that is the dream,” he said. “But we will keep pushing. This was the first step. We are going to change the medal colour to silver on Sunday and gold on Monday.”

The unanimous points win was Orie’s second of the tournament after he eased past Poland’s Oskar Safaryant in Thursday’s opening round.

He added: “There is a lot I can take from it. As I compete and face these guys, they are no mugs. They are all at the top of the game and have been selected by their country.

“When I go in there I know I am in against good competition. But I know I have prepared myself for it and I am part of the best team in the world. There is no reason why I can’t go all the way.”

Boxing
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

