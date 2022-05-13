Darlaston's Ben Whittaker signs professional boxing deal

Ben Whittaker

The Darlaston fighter, who claimed a silver medal at last year's Tokyo Olympics, has been widely touted by boxing promoters ahead of his switch to the professional game.

The 24-year-old light-heavyweight, who has a long and successful amateur career behind him, has now signed a long-term deal with promotional company BOXXER and will fight on Sky Sports when he makes his professional debut.

Whittaker said: “Well they always say save the best ‘till last and here I am, I’m very excited to turn this new chapter in my career!

"It’s an exciting time for me to showcase my skills. I’m now looking forward to getting into camp, where I can add and develop to my game. I hope you enjoy the journey because it’s going to be a crazy one."

Whittaker joins former team-mates Lauren Price, Karriss Artingstall, Frazer Clarke and Caroline Dubois on the BOXXER roster and is managed by two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s 258 MGT.

Joshua said: Anthony Joshua OBE said, "Ben is a really special talent with a fantastic amateur pedigree. He has had some tough decisions to make whilst turning professional but now finally he’s here.

"Managed by the best team in the game, 258 Management, I think he is ready to set the world boxing scene on fire. Everyone get ready for a special journey. Ben is the future PPV star."

Whittaker will also be trained by world renowned trainer SugarHill Steward, who helped Tyson Fury reclaim the WBC world heavyweight title.