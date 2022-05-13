Darlaston's Ben Whittaker signs professional boxing deal

The Darlaston fighter, who claimed a silver medal at last year's Tokyo Olympics, has been widely touted by boxing promoters ahead of his switch to the professional game.
The 24-year-old light-heavyweight, who has a long and successful amateur career behind him, has now signed a long-term deal with promotional company BOXXER and will fight on Sky Sports when he makes his professional debut.
Whittaker said: “Well they always say save the best ‘till last and here I am, I’m very excited to turn this new chapter in my career!
"It’s an exciting time for me to showcase my skills. I’m now looking forward to getting into camp, where I can add and develop to my game. I hope you enjoy the journey because it’s going to be a crazy one."
Whittaker joins former team-mates Lauren Price, Karriss Artingstall, Frazer Clarke and Caroline Dubois on the BOXXER roster and is managed by two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s 258 MGT.
Joshua said: Anthony Joshua OBE said, "Ben is a really special talent with a fantastic amateur pedigree. He has had some tough decisions to make whilst turning professional but now finally he’s here.
"Managed by the best team in the game, 258 Management, I think he is ready to set the world boxing scene on fire. Everyone get ready for a special journey. Ben is the future PPV star."
Whittaker will also be trained by world renowned trainer SugarHill Steward, who helped Tyson Fury reclaim the WBC world heavyweight title.
Steward said: “I’m totally thrilled to have been sought out and chosen by Ben Whittaker of the 2020 Olympic Games on Great Britain’s highly talented and dominating boxing team. I consider Ben to be on the talent level of a Roy Jones Jr in transitioning from amateur into a professional world champion superstar status.”