Home fighters cash in at BCB show in Birmingham

Josh Stokes topped the bill at Friday’s show in Birmingham Picture: Manjit Narotra

West Bromwich light heavyweight Josh Stokes topped the bill as he moved to 7-0 with a 40-37 victory over ever-game Harry Matthews. Stokes will be eying an Area Title by the end of 2022.

Kingswinford’s Danny Ball made a welcome ring return. The welterweight suffered a broken jaw in his last outing – a British, Commonwealth and IBF European Title encounter with Ekow Essuman – back in October. Ball bounced back with a routine 40-36 win over Dale Arrowsmith.

Jake Melvin, son of trainer Malcolm, made his pro debut and brought with him an army of supporters. Bulgarian Petar Aleksandrov was the opponent and he made Jake work hard for his 40-37 win. Fellow Brummie, Brandon Jones, moved to 4-0 in the light heavyweight division after opponent Elvis Dube was forced to retire at the end of the opening round with a shoulder injury.

Another fight that didn’t go the distance was Connor Goodchild’s. The Birmingham welterweight looked far more composed in his second outing as he went through the gears to stop Sultan Ahmet in the third round.

Hereford lightweight debutant Danny Williams defeated Lee Hallett in a real ‘welcome to the pro game’ fight, which was scored 39-37 in Williams’ favour.