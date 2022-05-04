Cannock's Ollie Cooper targeting his first knockout

Fourth time out: Cannock’s Ollie Cooper

He’s set for further ring time as part of BCB Promotions’ show in Wolverhampton, at the Hangar Events Venue (Pearson Street), on Friday evening.

It’s been a learning curve for the 21-year-old southpaw, who debuted last October after previously going close to top domestic honours, as an amateur.

He reached a national final in the England Youth Championships, as part of an amateur run that saw him amass 26 bouts, with 18 victories among them.

His pro bow saw him outpoint double centurion Kevin McCauley by a points landslide, winning all four rounds to register a 40-36 whitewash.

He’s since tackled Paul Cummings and Josh Cook, vanquishing both through a 40-37 points verdict, dropping just a share of one round in each contest.

Cooper, from Cannock, reckons he’s developed over the course of those pro experiences and has used his latest training camp to focus on punching power.

He is also of the opinion that he’s filling out his 6ft 4in frame, with a height advantage over opponents in the middleweight division already apparent.

Cooper said: “No disrespect to Josh (Cook) and it wasn’t easy, but I thought I was able to sit back and box a bit more, which was nice, and that allowed me to dictate the pace.

“I felt like I got on the front foot more and showed some dominance, which proves that I’m adapting to the pro style and trying to change from being an amateur.

“I’ve worked more in this camp on being aggressive and I’m feeling a lot fitter and stronger, so the plan is to get the stoppage, if the opportunity comes along.

“I’m only 21 and maybe I’m a late developer, in terms of my man strength coming through. Slowly, but surely, it’s getting there now, although it’s nowhere near at 100 per cent. I’m feeling a lot more comfortable and, in sparring, I’m not getting pushed back or being bullied by my opponents. I’m improving, all of the time.

“I want to campaign at middleweight and apart from against Kev (McCauley), which was actually at super welter, I’ve managed to do that.

“I’ve shown bits of what I’m capable of and I feel like I could box in my sleep sometimes. The boxing brain is definitely there and that’s a good foundation for me.”