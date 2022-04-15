Halesowen's Mohamed warms up with morale boosting victory

Osama Mohamed

The 18-year-old, who flies out this week with the rest of the England team for the European Youth Championships, stopped German No.1 Canel Gunal in the second round of their contest.

Gunal took standing eight counts in the second and third rounds before his corner threw in the towel to avoid him being suspended for the championships, which take place in Bulgaria.

The win was a morale boost for Lions Boxing club star Mohamed, who will represent England at 63.5kgs after long-time rival Levi Barnes was forced to withdraw.

Barnes edged out Mohamed, who was initially named as reserve in the 19-strong squad, in the final of February’s national youth championships but it is the Black Country fighter now targeting gold.

“The win over Gunal has given Osama a real confidence boost heading into the Europeans,” said Kev Dillon, head coach at the Lions.

“He’s been working hard in the gym during the week and then travelling up to Sheffield to meet up with the England team over the weekends. We are all rooting for him.”

Mohamed attended four weekend training camps, either side of the competition in Germany, in preparation for the tournament. The England team were due to arrive in Bulgaria on Tuesday with eight days of competition starting on Thursday.

“A lot of the final bit is about the psychological make-up of the boxers more than the physical,” explained Amanda Coulson, England talent pathway lead development coach.

“They are as good as they are going to be technically, tactically. It is more psychological now in this last little phase. Hopefully we can get into their minds and get them ready to take on the rest of Europe.”

Mohamed, a five times Midlands champion, is not the only Lions boxer currently part of the England set-up. Ben Collins, who currently fights at 81kgs, has also received a call up to the development pathway and will attend training camps and potentially fight in tournaments.