Three’s the magic number for Ryan Woolridge

Ryan Woolridge

The 21-year-old prospect, who made his debut in the paid ranks in September, put in a disciplined performance against the experienced Hall to claim a 40-37 decision at Willenhall’s The Willows on Sunday night.

A busy BCB promotions show also saw Wolverhampton’s Lewis Morris extend his own unbeaten run by taking all four rounds off Ricky Leach in their bantamweight contest.

It was a particularly memorable night for Dudley middleweight Marco Simmonds, who made an impressive start to his pro career by seeing off Paul Cummings. The 21-year-old wobbled his opponent in the opening round on route to a 40-38 points win.

Former Midlands champion Connor Parker overcame an early cut to beat Bulgaria’s Iliyan Markov on points while Mussab Abubaker took all four rounds against Kevin Macauley to move his record to 6-0.