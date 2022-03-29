Notification Settings

Three’s the magic number for Ryan Woolridge

By Russell Youll

Bloxwich super welterweight Ryan Woolridge made it three wins from three in the professional ranks with a comfortable points victory over MJ Hall.

The 21-year-old prospect, who made his debut in the paid ranks in September, put in a disciplined performance against the experienced Hall to claim a 40-37 decision at Willenhall’s The Willows on Sunday night.

A busy BCB promotions show also saw Wolverhampton’s Lewis Morris extend his own unbeaten run by taking all four rounds off Ricky Leach in their bantamweight contest.

It was a particularly memorable night for Dudley middleweight Marco Simmonds, who made an impressive start to his pro career by seeing off Paul Cummings. The 21-year-old wobbled his opponent in the opening round on route to a 40-38 points win.

Former Midlands champion Connor Parker overcame an early cut to beat Bulgaria’s Iliyan Markov on points while Mussab Abubaker took all four rounds against Kevin Macauley to move his record to 6-0.

Irish fighter Francy Luzoho marked his first fight in England with a comfortable 40-37 win over Romanian Constantin Radoi.

Boxing
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

