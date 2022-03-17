Ryan Scotland aiming for second national boxing final

Ryan Scotland

The Wodensborough Boxing Club member is back competing in the England Boxing National Amateur Championships, after reaching the last two of the delayed 2021 event.

This time he is competing in the 60-63kg weight category for juniors – 15 and 16-year-olds – and progressed through the Midlands stages with a pair of victories, winning the final against Christ the King's Lewis Hamill.

And after receiving a bye through the pre-quarter-finals, he will now face James Vaughan in the national quarter-finals in Liverpool this weekend.

Dad Martin said: "He's on form, and he's going to have to be on his A game."