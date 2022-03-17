Halesowen boxer Osama Mohamed set to represent England at European Youth Championships

Osama Mohamed and Kev Dillon.

The 18-year-old has received a late call-up into the squad after Levi Barnes, the first selection in the 63.5kg category, failed to make the weight.

While unlucky for Barnes, it marks a positive change in fortune for Mohamed, who had been scheduled to represent England at last year’s European Youth Games only for the team to withdraw due to the pandemic.

The Lions Boxing Club star was initially named as a reserve in the latest squad, after being edged out by Barnes in the final of last month’s national youth championships. But he will now play a full part in the tournament, which takes place in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Lions ABC head coach Kev Dillon said: “We’re all delighted for him. Obviously, it is a shame for Levi but Osama has worked very hard and in many ways this is testament to his attitude.

“A lot of other fighters would have taken their foot off the gas after only being named as a reserve but he has kept his head down. He’s been up in Sheffield sparring at the Institute of Sport. The coaches have been really pleased with his progress and this is a big opportunity for him.”

Mohamed will be in action this weekend when the England squad travel to Germany for a warm-up tournament. He will also take part in the Three Nations tournament later this year, when England boxers take on opponents from Ireland and Scotland.

Mohamed, who has trained at the Lions since the age of 10, is a five-time Midlands champion and won a national crown at junior level in 2019.