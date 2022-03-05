Brewood boxer Dempsey McManus crowned national champion again

woden

Dempsey McManus, of Wednesbury’s Wodensborough Amateur Boxing Club, got the better of Ardwick’s John Mongan on a split decision to win the youth cadet title at 92kgs.

It is the third time in total the towering 16-year-old has won a national title, following on from his previous success at schoolboy and junior levels.

The latter of those only came in November, in a tournament which was postponed from its usual slot in the calendar by the impact of the pandemic

McManus will now attend a training camp at Sheffield Institute of Sport, the home of England Boxing, as he looks to further build his experience.

Wodensborough head coach Steve O’Rourke said: “We are all very proud of Demspey’s achievements.

“This was the first tournament in which he has done three-minute rounds and he adapted very well. He had a tough opponent in Mongan, who is a former Irish champion.

“He bossed the first two rounds behind his jab and his all-round better boxing hurt his opponent with the some crunching body shots.

“The third round was closer due to the pace slowing but the split decision was a bit of a surprise. Three of the judges had him winning the first two rounds so he was well in command. The most important aspect was getting the win and the title.”

McManus’ title was the 13th national crown Wodensborough have claimed since opening 13 years ago. Darlaston Olympic hero Ben Whittaker took his first steps toward stardom at the club, winning the first of his two national amateur titles under O’Rourke’s guidance.