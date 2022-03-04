Ruben Campbell has no time to waste in ring

Ruben Campbell

The 31-year-old goes again BCB Promotions are back at the Venue in Dudley, tonight.

Campbell grew up in Cape Hill but now lives in Wombourne. He trains under Richie Ghent at the RG Box Fit gym in Bilston. Campbell’s last outing was a long time in the making, as he returned in December, for the first time since September 2019. He remains unbeaten at 3-0. The 31-year-old saw off Sean Davis, a former English champion and British title challenger, on points by a round, through a 39-38 decision.It was the same verdict that he registered to defeat Ibrar Riyaz in 2019, debuting earlier that year with another points victory over MJ Hall, through a 40-38 margin. Campbell believes he must get going again if he’s to challenge for titles, with the Midlands crown in mind, which has been vacated by BCB stable-mate Conah Walker.

Another BCB cohort, popular ticket-seller Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards, would also love a crack at the area strap, among others in the Midlands including Campbell.

The second-generation paid pugilist is the son of Ray ‘Raza’ Campbell, who racked up three outings himself, as a super lightweight, between 1991 and 1992.

Campbell said: “I’ve been getting my rounds in sparring and there are a lot of good welterweights in our gym. I’ve been in with Danny Ball, Oli Cassidy and Dale Flute.

“That’s one of the reasons I joined up with Richie (Ghent) and I know I have to keep active. If it wasn’t for Covid, I’d have probably been on my six or seventh pro fight by now.

“I’m 32 in July, so I’ve probably only got another year or two left of my career. I don’t want to be taking big blows from young lads for too long. I’ll know when it’s time to finish. I think I’ve got a Midlands title in me, but I think there will be a few chasing it. Either way, I’m hoping this will be my last four-rounder.

“I need to be going up to six or eight rounds and I’ll put myself through an eight-week training camp for that. I did six weeks for this one.

“It was a good fight against Sean (Davis). I went in there a bit cautious, because I knew what he’s about, having been there and done it at a good level.

“I didn’t rush in, I worked him off the jab and blew the ring rust off. It was my first fight in nearly three years and it gave me confidence to beat Sean Davis.

“It actually got me into the British rankings! I’m 71st in Britain now, I wasn’t even listed before, so I want to keep on climbing the ladder.

“I think my second pro fight was actually my best performance, though. I was so nervous on my debut. Maybe the fourth one will blow them out of the water!

“I know that I’m fit enough, we have done the hard work. It’s about getting in there now and putting that to the test.”