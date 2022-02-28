‘Ice cold’ Ethan Collins has had to keep cool

Ethan Collins

The Dudley-based Collins’ maiden voyage in the paid ranks was scheduled for April 2020 at Dudley Town Hall.

However, a week before his professional debut, Covid-19 restrictions meant that the country was plunged into its first national lockdown. He will finally enter the ring on Friday, MAR4 at The Venue, in Dudley.

Collins said “It was a difficult time for everyone. Everything stopped, gyms were shut which meant no training.

“You had to keep yourself motivated, keep a level head and tell yourself eventually it will get better.”

Although this setback meant his debut was delayed for over 18 months, Collins admits he wasn’t amongst those in the sport most severely affected.

He said: “I know it was particularly hard for those in the sport who were full-time professionals as if you don’t fight you don’t get paid.”

Collins works full-time as a landscaper in order to support his boxing aspirations and concedes the difficulty in managing such a hectic schedule.

He said “I usually go running in the morning before work at around 5.30am and then train again after work.

“It does take its toll but I’ve had a nice little break over this Christmas period.

“I’m getting back into it now, the first couple of weeks will start to bring you down a bit but you just have to pick yourself up and get back into it.

“It becomes second nature again after a couple of weeks.”

Collins had a successful amateur career boxing mostly out of Brooklands Amateur Boxing Club where he won 29 out of 40 amateur bouts. He was mentored by former English and Midlands Champion Darren McDermott, who is also a Black Country native.

Collins is now trained by Tony Marshall and is now 2-0-0 as a professional having won both his fights thus far on points.

Collins was due to box in December but contracted Covid during his training camp.

He said “I had to pull out of that fight as my recovery wasn’t as good as we expected it to be so instead of taking unnecessary risks we scrapped that.”

The welterweight contender will now look forward to a March return to the ring and an important 12 months ahead.

He said “I want to stay active in 2022, fighters who have long lay-offs aren’t the same afterwards and you can’t beat experience so getting as many rounds as possible will help me progress.

“I’m then looking forward to 2023, I want to try and see if any opportunities come up for a title, whether that’s an Area, Midlands or English title.

“The next fight will probably be my last four-rounder, then stepping it up to six rounds for a couple, then an eight-rounder and so on.”