Wolverhampton's Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards dedicates victory to late grandmother

Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards holds up a picture of his grandmother after victory Picture: MSN Images

The 32-year-old held up a photo of his nan in the ring at The Hanger Events Venue when Friday’s unanimous points victory over Newark’s Fonz Alexander was confirmed.

Osbourne-Edwards had almost pulled out of the contest when his grandmother passed away earlier in the week.

But he managed to channel the strength to fight and impressed in front of a partisan home crowd.

The Kundalini King controlled all four rounds of the bout to record a 40-36 decision and his third straight win since turning over to the paid ranks last year.

Cannock middleweight Ollie Cooper also moved to 3-0 with a composed performance against Manchester’s Josh Cook, while Staffordshire super middleweight Andy Owen had too much for Walsall’s Kearon Thomas.