Red-hot Josh Stokes makes it six of the best

Josh Stokes in action at the H Suite. Picture: Manjot Narotra/MSN Images

The busy Black Country Boxing Promotions outfit returned to action after boxing was curtailed throughout January by the British Boxing of Control.

West Bromwich light heavyweight Josh Stokes topped the bill against Croatia’s Stanko Jermelic.

Pawing out his jab and controlling the pace of the bout, Stokes eased to a 40-36 decision as he moved to 6-0.

Walsall’s Darnell Duut and Wolverhampton’s (via Italy) Traian Tudosache played out fight of the night as the pair went toe-to-toe throughout four absorbing rounds.

Duut was making his debut whilst Tudosache had one draw to his name, having made his debut in late 2021, going into the fight.

Both men stood and traded and, at times, probably took more shots than they, and their coaches, would have wanted. It made for a fight-fan-friendly contest though and entertained the crowds for 12 breathless minutes.

Tudosache probably did enough to get the decision but it was scored a 38-38 draw and hopefully the welterweight pair can do it all again.