Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards looking to put on a show

Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards. Picture: Manjit Narotra/MSN Images

He’s part of BCB Promotions’ show in Wolverhampton, at the Hangar Events Venue (Pearson Street) tonight.

‘The Kundalini King’ delighted his 250-strong fanbase last time out at the Hangar, in December, as he demolished Krasikir Vasilev inside a round.

The completely-overwhelmed Bulgarian visitor was down five times in just 152 seconds, as Osbourne-Edwards put his punches together to great effect.

That first round stoppage etched a TKO on his pro record and took him to two wins, after debuting last October with a four-round points whitewash over fellow southpaw MJ Hall.

Also taking place at the Hangar, Osbourne-Edwards’ left hand had the beating of his opponent, resulting in a 40-36 scoreline at the final bell.

The 32-year-old is still a relative novice to boxing, after a short amateur career with Merridale Boxing Club, in Wolverhampton, which yielded 10 bouts and nine victories.

The former gang member has turned his life around, after a criminal past growing up on the Dovecotes estate, in Pendeford, and has devoted himself to boxing.

He will again come into battle under the tutelage of former professional Richie Carter, who has worked him hard in the run-up to the contest.

Osbourne-Edwards said: “My camp has been brilliant, I always train like it’s a championship fight and that means stepping everything up in the gym, along with running eight miles a day.

“I want to make the most of my career and all I think about is my spirituality and boxing. That’s all I need to motivate me and, so far, it’s going well.

“I was supposed to have Des Newton, as an opponent, but that changed at a day’s notice. I’d spent nearly eight weeks preparing for him, but I meditated and it calmed my nerves.

“I came in there knowing that everyone wanted to see a warrior and I got the job done quickly. The win what’s important, but I did want to stop him.

“I could feel that he didn’t like my power and it was obvious that he was getting hurt. For him to be down four times tells you that.

“The first knockdown was a straight one-two punch, then I put him down in the ropes and the third was from an overhand right. The fourth and fifth came from body shots.

“It felt good to get that sort of result, in front of my fans, and I want to keep them happy, entertained and coming back. Nothing has changed, in that respect.

“It’s important to get the rounds in but, if the chance of a stoppage comes, I’ll always try and take it. I want to work and show more of what I can do.”