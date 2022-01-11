Staffordshire's Frazer Clarke set for professional boxing debut on Amir Khan undercard

Staffordshire’s Clarke won bronze for Team GB in the super-heavyweight category at Tokyo 2020, beaten by eventual gold medallist Bakhodir Jalolov, and afterwards elected to end an amateur career spanning more than a decade. The 30-year-old – who has signed up to the management company of Anthony Joshua, with the pair former sparring partners at Team GB – said: “I am delighted to be making my debut on such a big night for British boxing.
“Both Amir and Kell are legends so to be on their undercard is amazing. Manchester holds a special place in my heart, so to start my journey in front of their fans is special. Training is going great and I am 100 per cent focused on putting on a spectacular and entertaining show for everyone in the pros.”