Staffordshire's Frazer Clarke set for professional boxing debut on Amir Khan undercard

By Russell YoullBoxingPublished:

Olympic medallist Frazer Clarke will make his professional debut on the undercard of Amir Khan’s grudge bout against Kell Brook on February 19 at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Staffordshire’s Clarke won bronze for Team GB in the super-heavyweight category at Tokyo 2020, beaten by eventual gold medallist Bakhodir Jalolov, and afterwards elected to end an amateur career spanning more than a decade. The 30-year-old – who has signed up to the management company of Anthony Joshua, with the pair former sparring partners at Team GB – said: “I am delighted to be making my debut on such a big night for British boxing.

“Both Amir and Kell are legends so to be on their undercard is amazing. Manchester holds a special place in my heart, so to start my journey in front of their fans is special. Training is going great and I am 100 per cent focused on putting on a spectacular and entertaining show for everyone in the pros.”

