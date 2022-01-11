Staffordshire's Frazer Clarke set for professional boxing debut on Amir Khan undercard

Staffordshire’s Clarke won bronze for Team GB in the super-heavyweight category at Tokyo 2020, beaten by eventual gold medallist Bakhodir Jalolov, and afterwards elected to end an amateur career spanning more than a decade. The 30-year-old – who has signed up to the management company of Anthony Joshua, with the pair former sparring partners at Team GB – said: “I am delighted to be making my debut on such a big night for British boxing.