Jermaine aims to build on his winning debut

Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards (MSN Images/Manjit Narotra)

The sequel to his ledger will come on BCB Promotions’ next show in Wolverhampton, at the Hangar Events Venue (Pearson Street), next Sunday afternoon of December 12.

It was the start of a whole new journey for the 32-year-old, who grew up in Dovecotes, Wolverhampton, who freely admits he was saved by boxing after being a gang member.

That path took him into Merridale Boxing Club, racking up nine wins as an amateur, with seven TKOs, and then into the professional ranks.

His pro bow came at the same venue in October, where he outpointed MJ Hall by a 40-36 points landslide, with coach Richie Carter in his corner.

The two southpaws went at each other, from the off, but it was Osbourne-Edwards who came out on top, through a convincing scoreline.

Since then, sponsorship has allowed him to make the sport his only profession, a change that he believes will pay dividends going forward.

The popular welterweight sold 250 tickets last time out, which he’s hoping to beat and then entice more fight fans to turn out in their droves.

Osbourne-Edwards reckons he’s better than ever, through the added preparation, and has peace in body and mind, ahead of fight night.

He said: “I’m training twice a day, every day, which is what you can do as a full-time boxer, along with being getting much more sparring in.

“I was working on the roads, managing traffic, but to start at 5am was becoming draining, when you are in the gym as well.

“To get to the levels I want to get to, I had to dedicate myself full-time to boxing. Thanks to my sponsors, I’m now able to do that.

“I know I’m getting better, all of the time, and I’ll show that the next time I’m in the ring. I haven’t proved my power, either, which I’m also looking to do.

“My debut was a good experience, I could have probably taken him out, but it was better to get the rounds in, which I did easy.

“It was good to go through the grind, but it was almost like it went too quick. At the finish, I could have probably done it all over again. I had plenty left in the tank.

“I feel like I’m giving something back, after some of the things I’ve done in the past, and my spirituality puts it all together. I only want to think positive.

“If it wasn’t for my meditation, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Doors are opening for me and that never would have happened before.

“I’ve come on very well and boxing is the first thing that comes into my head when I wake up each day. I’m living the life and it’s doing me the power of good.

“I want the whole of Wolverhampton behind me on this journey, as I become a headline attraction, and let’s put this city back on the map for boxing.”