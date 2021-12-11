Connor Lee Jones is eager to impress and push title claims

Connor Lee Jones.

The fighter from Dudley had previously been offered a chance at the Midlands lightweight crown against Lee Beresford before he pulled out and Luke Jones stepped in.

But before the pair could make their ring walk the Covid-19 pandemic put a halt to it.

Lee Jones last fought in October 2019 and with a Midlands title fight potentially coming in early 2022, he is now making his return to the ring at BCB Promotions’ event at The Hangar in Wolverhampton tomorrow and is eager to put on a good show to prove he is worthy of that title opportunity.

The 25-year-old said: “I’ve had a lot of time out of the ring, but there are a lot of us who are in the same boat. I’m just glad to be out, before the end of the year, to get the rust off.

“I feel like I’ll only need one, to get the win and then push for that Midlands title shot, at long last, next year. I can see that being at super-featherweight.

“It’s the third opponent that’s been put to me, it hasn’t come off twice, but I’ll be chasing to make sure there’s a chance for me this time, maybe even in January or February. This one is about reminding people that I’m still here and, in a way, the break from fighting and just being in the gym has done me good.

“I went straight from the amateurs to being a pro, so I was pretty flat out, and I feel like I’ve grown into a little man now, with a lot more power.

“I always stick to my boxing but, with my style, I’m confident that the stoppages will come, particularly against better opponents. They should bring the best out of me. I’ve kept my fitness up, just through my job initially. I’m a roofer, so I’ve pretty much worked all through the pandemic. Physically, I’ve stayed in shape.