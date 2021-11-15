Wolverhampton's Andy Owen returns to winning ways for BCB

Andy Owen. Picture: MSN Images/Manjit Narotra.

The Wolverhampton fighter returned to the venue of his first and only professional loss, which he suffered to Norbert Szekeres at Walsall's Banks's Stadium in September, but put the defeat firmly behind him as he topped the bill and out-pointed Walsall's Kearon Thomas.

Owen started well and put Thomas on the back foot, before he adjusted to make life difficult for Owen by moving out of range and making it hard for him to land the heavy shots.

Owen then began to walk Thomas down and as the fight progressed he picked his shots well and the referee scored the contest 40-36 in his favour.

Elsewhere on the card, Bloxwich's Lewis Morris moved to 2-0 with victory against Josh Anderson over four rounds.

Morris, a stablemate of Owen, is trained by Richie Carter from Wolverhampton Boxing Club and was in control against his Birmingham-based opponent. Anderson, though, put up a fight and Morris had to earn his 40-37 win.

Birmingham's Paul Holt also returned to winning ways after four straight losses. as he fought from the home corner for the first time in three years.

The 31-year-old put in a sharp performance to defeat Shrewsbury's Luke Merrifield 40-36.

The last bout on the four-fight show saw Telford's Bradley Thompson overcome a shoulder injury he sustained mid-fight to beat Alejandro Torres 39-37, taking his record to 2-0.