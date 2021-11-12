Denny’s sights set on English middleweight belt

Tyler Denny.

Thirty-year-old Denny has a colourful record as an middleweight, with 13 wins two by way of knockout and two losses in 17 bouts; he now has his sights on defeating River Wilson Bent for the English strap in Coventry’s Skydome Arena tomorrow night.

Reminiscing on his last major bout against Derrick Osaze in June, he said: “He won the Ultimate Fighter and had an undisputed record of ten wins, so to beat him was the highlight of my career.

“I’m looking forward to the atmosphere, it is a local rivalry, and I’m taking fans with me from the black country. I have that bit more.”

Denny, from Rowley Regis, is keen to use his southpaw stance, claiming that aggression is essential in the fight.

“I don’t want an excuse for the judges to credit him with the decision,” he added.

“I liked Lomachenko in his recent fights; he is a silky boxer and displays pure skills, a level above many other boxers. Billy Joe Saunders is a very well-established Southpaw too.

“Another icon in the modern era is David Haye; it was inspiring to see him move up from cruiserweight to heavyweight.

“I would like to take my career one step at a time, I was originally interested in the European titles, but it didn’t materialise. A clear objective would be to focus on the British titles.