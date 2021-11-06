Tyson Fury set for West Midlands show next month as part of 'homecoming tour'

By Peter MadeleyBirminghamBoxingPublished:

Tyson Fury will celebrate his spectacular heavyweight boxing world title defence with fans at an event in the West Midlands next month.

Tyson Fury will take the stage in Birmingham next month (pic: Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
The ‘Gypsy King’ will take the stage at the Birmingham ICC as part of his six-date 'homecoming tour' of the UK.

Fans will be able to get a picture with the 33-year-old and ask him questions at the event, which will mark Fury's return to English soil following his sensational 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last month.

Andy Sahota, of Showfighter, which is promoting the evening, said: "It’s a great pleasure to be hosting ‘The People’s Champion’ once again after first bringing him to my hometown Wolverhampton back in 2017.

"He is a true inspiration not just to boxing fans, but to all who have struggled with mental health.

"His story is expresses his humble nature from start to finish. Fury is a role model, champion and a king. We look forward to hearing him share his story in what will be our biggest and best production yet."

The event will be Spartan-themed and will feature an unscripted interview, entertainment, an auction of Fury memorabilia and dinner.

For tickets for the December 4 event visit showfighter.co.uk.

Showfighter is also hosting Christmas with Frankie Dettori in Wolverhampton on December 3, and The Hate Game with Benn and Eubank in Birmingham on November 13.

