Tyson Fury set for West Midlands show next month as part of 'homecoming tour'

The ‘Gypsy King’ will take the stage at the Birmingham ICC as part of his six-date 'homecoming tour' of the UK.
Fans will be able to get a picture with the 33-year-old and ask him questions at the event, which will mark Fury's return to English soil following his sensational 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last month.
Andy Sahota, of Showfighter, which is promoting the evening, said: "It’s a great pleasure to be hosting ‘The People’s Champion’ once again after first bringing him to my hometown Wolverhampton back in 2017.
"He is a true inspiration not just to boxing fans, but to all who have struggled with mental health.
"His story is expresses his humble nature from start to finish. Fury is a role model, champion and a king. We look forward to hearing him share his story in what will be our biggest and best production yet."
The event will be Spartan-themed and will feature an unscripted interview, entertainment, an auction of Fury memorabilia and dinner.
For tickets for the December 4 event visit showfighter.co.uk.
Showfighter is also hosting Christmas with Frankie Dettori in Wolverhampton on December 3, and The Hate Game with Benn and Eubank in Birmingham on November 13.