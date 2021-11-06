Tyson Fury set for West Midlands show next month as part of 'homecoming tour'

Tyson Fury will take the stage in Birmingham next month (pic: Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

The ‘Gypsy King’ will take the stage at the Birmingham ICC as part of his six-date 'homecoming tour' of the UK.

Fans will be able to get a picture with the 33-year-old and ask him questions at the event, which will mark Fury's return to English soil following his sensational 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last month.

Andy Sahota, of Showfighter, which is promoting the evening, said: "It’s a great pleasure to be hosting ‘The People’s Champion’ once again after first bringing him to my hometown Wolverhampton back in 2017.

"He is a true inspiration not just to boxing fans, but to all who have struggled with mental health.

"His story is expresses his humble nature from start to finish. Fury is a role model, champion and a king. We look forward to hearing him share his story in what will be our biggest and best production yet."

The event will be Spartan-themed and will feature an unscripted interview, entertainment, an auction of Fury memorabilia and dinner.

For tickets for the December 4 event visit showfighter.co.uk.