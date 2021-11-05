Box Smart Elite win two national championships

Coach Shiney Singh with Dan Kerrigan (left) and John Tom Varey

John Tom Varey and Dan Kerrigan both walked away victorious at the national championships in the junior open class, as they fought for Box Smart Elite boxing club in Walsall.

Varey, fighting in the under-42kg category, had a bye to the semi-final where he met Liverpool boxer Ryan Henry. The 15-year-old won in emphatic fashion as he stopped his opponent in the second round after a number of standing eight counts from the referee.

In the final he met an old foe in Sunderland boxer Joe Padget, who he had previously beaten in a national final. Varey boxed fluently to an unanimous decision victory to crown him champion.

Kerrigan, meanwhile, entered in the under-63kg category and fought through all the regional rounds to get to the semi-final.

At that stage he faced England international Caleb Price, who had also represented England at at a European Games. Kerrigan beat him unanimously before coming up against another England international, and multiple national champion, in Aaron Bird.

Kerrigan, aged 16, edged a close contest with a split decision to win the title, against the same fighter that handed him his last loss 14 fights ago.

Coach Shiney Singh said: "This championship meant a lot more than just being crowned national champion, as both have gone through some serious adversity with John Tom having lost his brother Frank Varey three months ago after he tragically drowned.