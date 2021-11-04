Owen is straight back in the ring for a second turn

Macaulay Owen

The Telford fighter, who trains at Box Smart Elite boxing club in Walsall, made an impressive start to his professional career as he dispatched opponent Michael Horabin within two minutes on October 9.

Now, as he once again features on a big Frank Warren card, the 24-year-old returns to the ring on Saturday and faces 0-2 Romanian Constantin Radoi.

"I watched a video on YouTube of him and although he's lost both his fights he was in against two good lads," Owen said.

"He definitely comes to give it some. We have an idea of him.

"We're quietly confident about the fight. It should be exciting. Come meet me in the middle of the ring and I'll go straight through him.

"I missed the August show, which was due to be my debut, meaning I would have had two fights by the end of the year.

"So to get this fight is a blessing. To get another one before Christmas is great.

"In the early parts of your career it's important to get going and get the experience behind me, and Frank is helping me do that.

"Some people say it's good to get the rounds in but I'm not planning on getting too many in, I want to take them all out quickly."

Owen has been nursing his left hand since that first fight, as he picked up an injury during the stoppage, but he is not expecting that to cause him any issues.

Also, despite the card being shown on BT Sport, Owen will be too early on the undercard to make the live TV showing.

He added: "It's a packed card and it's only my second fight. I'm just thankful that I've been given the chance to be on that show, because it's a massive one."

Although Owen is in the early stages of his career, he has big ambitions and is using training partner Liam Davies – who is 11-0 and with two belts to his name – as inspiration.

"I'm on my own journey but I train with Liam a lot and as kids we trained at Donnington together," Owen said.

"I'm supporting his journey and it's a benchmark for me. How far can Liam get and can I do a little bit better.