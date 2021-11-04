Great Wyrley teenager wins boxing national championship

Callum Seedhouse with father Karl and trainer Peter Hickenbottom

The 15-year-old captured the England Boxing National under-57kg Junior Title in Hereford last weekend with a unanimous decision.

After boxing through each round successfully, Seedhouse arrived at the semi-final and final weekend and first faced tournament favourite Nico Donovan, from Powerday ABC, on the Saturday.

The Great Wyrley fighter's cleaner punching caught the eye of the judges who awarded him a split decision victory of 4-1, to send him into Sunday's final.

He then faced Pinewood Star ABC boxer Zayan Sadiq, who stormed forward but ran on to stiff shots from Seedhouse, who stayed a step ahead of his opponent.

The teenager, who has fought for Great Wyrley for nine years and had his first bout at age 11, took a unanimous 5-0 decision from the judges to be crowned champion.

Head coach Peter Hickenbottom said “This means the world to me as Callum is our longest serving member down the gym.

"He has helped everyone out with sparring, taken bouts at four hours notice, seen decisions that should have gone his way go against him but never has he once thought of giving up and now he has his just reward, a national champion.

"He is the best at his weight in the country and it is very richly deserved.”